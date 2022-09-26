Rihanna’s fans have waited for years for the promised follow-up to her eighth studio album 'Anti' from 2016, which included the hit single 'Work'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February in Glendale, Arizona, the National Football League announced yesterday.

The Grammy-winning Barbadian singer is filling one of the most coveted slots in the US music calendar, watched by millions of television viewers annually. Previous halftime performers have included Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and the Who.

The Super Bowl, the biggest event in American football, takes place at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on February 12.

Rihanna’s fans have waited for years for the promised follow-up to her eighth studio album Anti from 2016, which included the hit single Work. — Reuters