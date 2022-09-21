A picture of Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau taken by a fan made the multi-talented celebrity look like a hobbit. — Picture via Weibo/ 筷说鱼乐

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Social media users were entertained by a photo of Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau looking extremely short thanks to the angle of a picture taken by a fan.

The 60-year-old was in Harbin, China to shoot his latest movie Operation Moscow when fans took the opportunity to take pictures that resulted in the one unfortunate photo, China Times reported.

Some were however not amused by the unfortunate angle, with one social media user questioning whether the person who took the photo intended to make Lau look bad.

Lau's height is officially listed as 1.74 meters.

Operation Moscow began shooting in August but Lau only joined the set recently as he was tied up with the shooting of another movie I Did It My Way in Hong Kong.

Besides movies, Lau has promised fans that he will be returning to the stage soon.