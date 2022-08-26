Actor Keanu Reeves made the day of a newlywed when he decided to turn up, albeit momentarily, for their wedding. — Picture via Facebook/ Nikki Jodi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Actor Keanu Reeves, known to be the Mr Nice Guy, has done it again.

This time by appearing at a couple's wedding reception in England after being invited by the groom at a hotel bar, Newsweek reported.

The Northamptonshire couple - James and Nikki Roadnight - tied the knot at Fawsley Hall hotel recently, where the John Wick actor was also staying.

Nikki said her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just gotten married.

James then invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the wedding party, and the actor said he would do so later in the evening.

“He was very friendly and said he would later on,” Nikki said.

“We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

An hour later, a hotel staff member informed the bride that a "very special guest” was outside and wanted to speak with her.

When she went outside, she was greeted by Reeves himself and Nikki offered him a drink but Reeves declined as he had got off from a long flight and would not be staying long.

“He was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding," she was quoted as saying.

Nikki added Reeves was kind enough to have his pictures taken and took the time to speak to some of the guests.

This is not Reeves' first appearance in a wedding.

In 2018, Reeves took a picture with a couple just before they were married at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California, The Independent reported.

That same year, he photobombed another couple, who married in New York City.

Last month, Reeves went viral on social media when one Twitter user recalled a heartwarming interaction the 57-year-old had with a boy at John F Kennedy International airport after the young fan asked Reeves a "series of rapid-fire questions”.