KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — American celebrity Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth child.

Taking to Instagram accompanied with a video of a maternity photoshoot, the 41-year-old announced that he is expecting the baby with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon, currently a father of eight, is waiting for the arrival of baby number nine with Abby De La Rosa, due in October.

His last baby was with Bre Tiesi, who gave birth to the pair's first child in July.

While the due date of the tenth child is unknown, Daily Mail speculated that Bell looked to be in the third trimester in the video.

Cannon, who is the ex-husband of singer Mariah Carey, also added the hashtags '#Sunshine' and '#SonRISE' to his caption, as he seemed to convey the couple are expecting a boy.

Bell is already a mother to two of Cannon's children — daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey; one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa; and one-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon had previously spoken about his lifestyle while chatting on YouTube Live with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and the R&B tandem DVSN, saying a therapist dubbed his relationships 'consensual non-monogamy.'