Set five years before the events of 'Rogue One', 'Andor' will take audiences to a period of paranoia and fear in the Star Wars universe. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 — The upcoming Andor series will take the audience to a period of paranoia and fear in the Star Wars universe with the Rebellion at its infancy as the fascist Empire reigns.

Set five years before the events of 2016's Rogue One — Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey in discovering the change he can make.

The 'Andor' series is confirmed to have two seasons. — Picture courtesy of Walt Disney

A New Hope

Helmed by Tony Gilroy, known for writing the first four Bourne thrillers, Andor is confirmed for two seasons with 12 episodes per season, with the storyline set to end just five days before the events of Rogue One.

"The main idea is we have a character in Rogue One and we know where he ends up, we know how accomplished and complicated he is," Gilroy said during a global press conference.

"The idea that we can do a story, literally from his childhood origins and walk him through a five-year odyssey that takes him to that place during a revolution, during a moment in history where huge events are happening, and real people are being crushed by it.

"The fact we could follow somebody as an example of a revolution all the way through to the end, that was exciting, that was the walk in for me, the buy in, the opportunity to do that.”

Gilroy who was involved with the reworks and reshoots for Rogue One, will once again be bringing secrets, conspiracies as well as claustrophobic elements of distrust back into Star Wars through the series.

He added that they’re making the series as relatable and real as possible in an uncynical way in hopes of breaking new ground in terms of new audiences for the series.

"We hope they appreciate the passion that we’ve tried to make it real, the same time, no secrets, their partner, their boss, their girlfriends, their boyfriends, their mother, their father -a lot of people that are Star Wars adjacent or Star Wars adverse, you should be able to watch our show.

"You could watch the 24 episodes, that could be your way into Star Wars.

"We’re doing a show that does not require any prior knowledge whatsoever to get involved,” he said.

Actress Genevieve O’Reilly will be reprising her role as the dignified senator, Mon Mothma. — Picture courtesy of Walt Disney

The Spark of Rebellion

Actor Diego Luna who is returning as the rebel with a murky past, was overjoyed to be able to portray the Cassian Andor character once again.

"I think Rogue One is a film about an event, you don't get to know those characters, you don’t get to understand exactly where they come from and what needs to happen.

"And for me, it’s quite relevant today to tell the story of what needs to happen for a revolution to emerge and to exist.

"What gives meaning in the life of someone to be willing to sacrifice everything for a cause. What needs to happen and that journey matters to me,” she said.

The Narcos: Mexico star added that there are still some plot holes left by the character in Rogue One that were left unanswered, and the series is set to explore that.

"He started the fight since he was six years old, what does that mean exactly? Why would a six-year-old miss his childhood and start a fight? That to me would be interesting to know.

"He talks about a dark past, he talks about doing terrible stuff for the rebellion, what is he referring to? I think that story matters and that story is interesting and there’s a lot of material there for us to play, so I was really excited to go into that journey and give those answers.

"How far can someone be from learning he could be a tool of change and how far can you be from that and still find your way into acknowledging that you’re capable of big stuff,” Luna said.

Also returning to the Star Wars franchise is one of the galaxy’s influential leaders, Mon Mothma, who will be played by actress Genevieve O’Reilly.

The rebel leader first made her appearance in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, originally portrayed by actor Caroline Blakiston.

The role was then passed on to O’Reilly who made a brief appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and her last appearance as Mon Mothma was in Rogue One.

Continuing her journey as the rebel icon in Andor, O’Reilly shared that audiences would get to see a new side to the dignified senator turned rebel leader.

"We meet a woman that is steep in Empire, navigating in a male dominated Empire with a very powerful Emperor Palpatine at the top of it.

"Previously in Rogue One or at other times; we saw her surrounded by people, maybe with different opinions but like-minded rebels.

"But we find her in Andor very alone, living in a world of orthodoxy and construct, we see a woman who has had to navigate her ideals and her beliefs within a system of oppression,” O’Reilly said.

She added that Andor will also shape the journey of Mon Mothma to the leader she would eventually become.

The series will also explore the Cassian Andor's plotholes from 'Rogue One'. — Picture courtesy of Walt Disney

Climbing the Ladder of the Empire

Joining in the ranks of the series baddies is newcomer Denise Gough who will be portraying ISB officer Dedra Meero.

Gough described her character as an ambitious figure who is trying to climb the ladder of ranks within the Empire.

"When we meet her, she’s kind of at the low end of the ladder and she incredibly ambitious and meticulous

"She’s clawing her way up the ladder and I love portraying the effects it has on a person and the danger of that pursuit of power and control regardless of gender,” Gough said.

Meanwhile, joining Gough at the Empire’s corner is actor Kyle Soller who will be playing Syril, a character that is conflicted with himself.

"He could kind of go either way, he could go into the Empire or he could go to the Rebel Alliance and he’s got a lot of grey area and he came from a place with such lack and such pain in his whole life.

"He’s trying to fill this void within himself through the corporate fascist bureaucratic structure where he finds order and he finds a place to be seen where he can supersede those stations and climb those ranks,” Soller said.

Soller added that he was impressed with the attention to details to the production design by the crew.

"The town that has been built by the production design and set units; every little thing has been thought of.

"Every cabinet had a whole life inside,” he said, adding that he almost forgot that he was in Star Wars until the Stormtroopers came marching in.

Andor will follow the journey of Cassian Andor prior to his self-sacrificing journey in Rogue One where the Rebel Spies stole Death Star plans that eventually allowed Luke Skywalker to blow up the planet-killing battle station.

The series cast includes Luna, O’Reilly, Gough, Soller as well as Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw and Adria Arjona.

Although the series was initially slated for August, the show will now proceed with a three episodes premiere on September 21 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.