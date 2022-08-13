KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Popular actress and singer Nur Fazura Shariffudin will for the first time be organising a concert — and one with an impressive line-up — at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil on September 11.

Faztival Fazura 2022 will feature renowned local and Indonesian artists such as Datuk M. Nasir, Ahmad Band, Mulan Jameela, Ella, Ruffedge, Amir Masdi, Ippo Hafiz and Zizi Kirana.

Nur Fazura, who is also a successful model and entrepreneur, said the concert was primarily held as a gesture of appreciation to her fans as well as product stockists and agents for their support and consistent performance.

She admitted that it had also been a lifelong dream of hers to share a stage with her favourite singers in a concert as such.

“Aside from the performances, there will also be a surprise on the day (of the concert) involving me and Ahmad Dhani (lead singer of Ahmad Band and Dewa 19).

“The ticket prices will of course be affordable because #miliksemua is so synonymous with the Fazura brand,” said Nur Fazura, who will be turning 39 in September.

She declined to comment on the cost of the concert but expressed her desire to make it an annual event.

Some 7,000 people are expected to attend the concert, which will last three hours. — Bernama