Actress and singer Faye Wong returned to collaborate with director Wong Kar-wai on a commercial shoot. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Queen of Cantopop, Faye Wong, has been known in recent years for shunning the spotlight.

That changed yesterday when the actress was seen working with a former collaborator, renowned film director Wong Kar-wai.

The pair were spotted by paparazzi Liu Dachui filming a commercial on August 4, as the report surprised many.

The actress wore a white tube dress with golden bangles, looking slightly nervous as she walked back and forth on the set.

Online users praised her elegant figure and her short, styled hair.

Meanwhile, director Wong asked the actress to repeat her steps until he was satisfied.

He tilted his head back in laughter as the actress continued to practise.

The 52-year-old actress previously worked with the director in the 2004 romantic drama, 2046.

2046 was one of the actresses’ last big-screen roles.

The director holds Wong in high regard as an actress, praising her debut performance in the cult-classic Chungking Express.

wong kar wai's commentary on chungking express and faye wong pic.twitter.com/R6Ottb54g2 — best of wong kar wai (@wongkarwaifilm) June 8, 2021

The actress won the best actress award at the 1994 Stockholm Film Festival and was nominated twice at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Further details of the commercial project the duo are working on are yet to be announced.