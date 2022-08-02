Ne-Yo is accused of cheating by his wife, Crystal Renay Smith in a scathing Instagram post by her on Sunday. — Picture via Instagram/ Ne-Yo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― American R&B singer Ne-Yo has been accused of cheating by his wife, Crystal Renay Smith, in a scathing Instagram post over the weekend.

Following the accusations, Ne-Yo or his real name Shaffer Chimere Smith took to Twitter pleading to the public to respect his family’s privacy as the Miss Independent singer worked on matters behind “closed doors”.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors.

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” Ne-Yo tweeted yesterday.

On Sunday, just a couple of weeks after Ne-Yo’s latest album release, Crystal shared an Instagram post in the form of a lengthy note, which shed light on their marriage troubles.

Crystal accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her throughout their eight-year of marriage.

“Eight years of lies and deception. Eight years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected. Every last one of them! “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” she wrote.

Crystal also asked the public to stop sending her videos and information on Ne-Yo’s cheating activities as she pointed out whatever the So Sick singer wanted to do is no longer of her concern.

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high.

“If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself.

“With no hate in my heart, I wish him nothing but the best,” the 35-year-old entrepreneur said.

Crystal’s post has garnered over 90,000 likes along with over 10,000 comments from fans and friends wishing her well.

Ne-Yo was amongst those who liked the post.

Crystal and Ne-Yo had tied the knot in February 2016 and the couple have three children from the marriage.

In February 2020, the Because of You singer disclosed that he and his wife decided to divorce.

The couple however reconciled during the Covid-19 pandemic and renewed their vows in April 2022.