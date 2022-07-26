The singer said the fake Facebook account has been active for almost a year. — Pictures via Instagram/ ningdalton

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Local songstress Ning Baizura wants fans to know that she’s never had a Facebook account.

The reason for the 47-year-old’s declaration? A fake Facebook account bearing her name which appears to have a tendency to post semi-naked pictures of women.

Speaking to mStar, Ning said she was shocked to learn that the account has also been hawking women’s lingerie while posing as her.

“Long-time fans will know that I’ve never had an official account or fan club on Facebook.

“The irresponsible person (behind the fake account) has been doing this for almost a year now,” she said.

The singer had previously warned fans about the matter via her Instagram account, saying that she does not have a Facebook account.

At the time of the writing, the fake account had 200,000 followers.

According to the details listed on the page, it was created in 2018 and has admins based in Kosovo and Ethiopia.

The fake account also carries Facebook’s blue verification badge, which is meant to indicate the authenticity of the page.

Past reports indicate that Facebook’s verification process is not fool-proof; in December 2021, Gadgets360 reported that a verified profile of Elon Musk turned out to be a cryptocurrency scam.

Ning added that she is not interested in “dragging the issue out”, as it was too trivial to waste her time and energy on.

“That person might just be trying to get my attention.

“I don’t want to entertain them at all,” she said.