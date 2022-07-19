Local actress Puteri Sarah Liyana has received a public apology from an individual who has been spreading speculations on her marriage. -- Picture via Instagram/ Puteri Sarah Liyana.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Actress Puteri Sarah Liyana has confirmed that she has received a public apology from an individual who has been spreading speculations on her marriage via social media.

The 37-year-old actress left a thank you note on top of a screenshot of the public apology via her Instagram story recently.

The individual via the public apology screenshot has admitted to sharing their speculations on Puteri Sarah and her marriage through Instagram on July 17.

“I’ve received a LOD (Letter of Demand) which has asked me to submit an open apology and to refrain myself from making any remarks on Puteri Sarah and her family.

“I apologise once again to Puteri Sarah and her family members who were affected by my Instagram Story postings,” the individual wrote in the public apology while wishing Puteri Sarah and her family well.

Yesterday, Puteri Sarah took to her Instagram to share the speculations made by the individual through a series of screenshots along with a screenshot of her informing the individual that she will take legal action.

“Let this be a lesson to the public to avoid making speculations based on what you see and hear without any hard evidence.

“Stop the slander and I hope you can watch your language and go look after your own family.

“If you have your own opinions regardless of if it’s good or bad, just keep it to yourself or just share it with the people close to you. Thanks,” she captioned the post.

Her post has garnered over 25,000 likes along with comments from fans and friends supporting her action.

Previously, it was widely reported that Puteri Sarah had lawyered up and filed two lawsuits at the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) after she was harassed and threatened by social media influencer, Ira Kazar.

The case also involves Puteri Sarah’s husband, Syamsul Yusof who’s also a famed actor and director.

The lawsuit was filed in order to prevent the defendant (Ira) from making further threats and harassment against Puteri Sarah through social media platforms.

According to Puteri Sarah, her decision to take legal action was to defend her honour while also fighting for her rights.

She also previously disclosed that she had been barraged with threats on social media for the past four years aside from stating that she and Syamsul no longer stayed under the same roof.

Puteri Sarah and Syamsul tied the knot on March 8, 2014 and are blessed with two children.