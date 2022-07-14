Legendary local rock bands XPDC, Spider as well as Noh Salleh from Hujan will be sharing the same stage for a night of rock and roll at Zepp Kuala Lumpur this August 27. — Picture courtesy of YOLO Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — For the first time ever, local rock legends from three different generations will share the same stage for a night of rock and roll.

The line-up includes 90’s legendary rock band XPDC as well as Spider from the early 2000’s along with Noh Salleh from famous indie band Hujan who has been making waves since 2008.

Organised by YOLO Malaysia, the concert coined as ‘YOLO Live Sessions: 3 Generasi’ will be held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang on August 27 from 8pm onwards.

YOLO’s founder Ib Harun said YOLO Live Sessions programmes were created specifically to help musicians get back on their feet amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had previously organised five musical events last year during the Covid-19 pandemic under their Live Sessions programmes.

According to YOLO’s executive producer, Haniff Hamzah, the YOLO Live Sessions: 3 Generasi is also meant for die-hard fans to reconnect with their rock idols.

“Many hardcore rock fans out there are looking forward to seeing the performance live and have the opportunity to sing-along with their favourite artists, and now they finally have the opportunity to do so.

“On the night of the concert, all three rock acts are given the freedom to showcase their rock performances according to their own interpretations within the same duration,” Haniff said.

YOLO Live Sessions: 3 Generasi official poster. — Picture courtesy of YOLO Malaysia.

Haniff added that they looked forward for Malaysian fans to experience the three-generational rock show backed by a prestigious location.

“Every ticket buyer will be able to experience what ZEPP Kuala Lumpur concert hall has to offer because the event space provided is equipped with high-quality modern equipment to ensure the best musical experience.

“We’re confident that concert-goers will be satisfied and definitely be entertained by the performances during the YOLO Live Sessions: 3 Generasi concert because of its originality in concept, we also hope everyone will have a great time and please don't forget to purchase the tickets while they’re still available,” he said.

YOLO’s creative producer Hamka Mohd Taufik highlighted that the three acts were not “small names” in the local rock scene as each of the acts have accumulated numerous awards and recognition.

“All of them are considered ‘otai’ in their own rights with different approaches to rock, each of them with their own signature sound such as alternative, ska and metal.

“So the combination of these 3 rock musicians of different generations will definitely provide an out of this world experience, and be the talk of the town,” Hamka said.

Tickets sold are priced at Rockzone (RM328), Free Standing (RM288), Category A Seating with meet & greet pass (RM378), Category B Seating (RM 318) and SVIP Private Box (RM6,288).

For more ticketing information, please click here.