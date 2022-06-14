KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — With Disney’s Lightyear reportedly being banned from local cinemas, some disappointed fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations.

Originally slated for a June 16 release, the animated Toy Story prequel has been supposedly pulled due to the inclusion of a same-sex kissing scene.

While the Film Censorship Board (LPF) has provided no official statement many online users have pointed to its history of cutting down other major US films with gay characters and storylines.

Infamously, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Rocketman, and Bohemian Rhapsody were edited heavily to avoid breaking LPF guidelines.

Although Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remained in cinemas despite the inclusion of a same-sex family.

This does not come as a surprise to social media users who have already commented on how they plan to watch the highly anticipated film.

Malaysians have been upset with the ban, especially with a scene that is apparently not even a big part of the film's story.

With Malaysians eager to see the animated film, Lightyear’s ban is expected to be a big blow to local cinemas.