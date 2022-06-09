NEW YORK, June 9 — Music often becomes part of our lives from an early age. But not all music is suitable for the most innocent ears. That’s why Gabb Wireless decided to create a music streaming service that only offers songs suitable for a young audience.

Music lovers who want to share their passion with their children know that not all songs are suitable for young ears. Take “Real N***a Roll Call” by Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, for example. This 2004 track alone supposedly contains no less than 295 swear words and insults. And this can be a source of real concern for some parents, especially since it is not the only mainstream tune to contain references to sex, drugs or violence.

Aware of this problem, a company called Gabb Wireless has launched a music streaming service dedicated to young listeners. Gabb Music relies on a filtering system to offer its users a library of “clean” songs that they can listen to with their families. From pop and hip-hop to rock and country, there’s something for everyone, from new songs to classics. This service allows children to broaden their musical horizons in an appropriate environment, with no explicit lyrics.

For Nate Randle, CEO of Gabb Wireless, this new initiative meets the demands of many families. “Music is the number one requested item from our Gabb kids and parents. Instead of settling for another music service, we built our own filtration system and experience,” he said in a statement. “We built safe tech from the ground up, and now we’re doing it with music.” Other companies are also on a mission to make music more kid-friendly, Spotify in the lead. The Swedish music streaming giant launched its own platform for kids in October 2019. Spotify Kids is a service that allows music lovers between the ages of 3 and 13 to listen to music via their own account, separate from those of their parents. Parents, meanwhile, can rest assured that the songs their children can access are age-appropriate. Playlists suitable for (very) young listeners are also available on the platform, making safe listening even easier for families. — ETX Studio