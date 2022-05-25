Janna Nick vows to get fit after voicing out against body shaming remarks. — Picture via Instagram/ Janna Nick.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Local actress and TV host Janna Nick vowed to get into shape after voicing out against body shaming.

The 26-year-old recently took to Instagram in a short clip to share her own experience dealing with some of the derogatory comments about her body that she has received.

According to the Kimchi Untuk Awak star, she has never taken any remarks to heart although she has been called ‘fat’ and had been made fun of for her thighs.

Janna revealed that some recent remarks on her body did affect her badly to the point she considered having bariatric surgery to lose weight.

"That this time around, I was really taken back (by the comments) to the point I thought of cutting my own stomach. I know it's stupid right?

"But it’s okay, I will prove that I can get fit, I don’t care if they continue to hurt my feelings, as long as I don’t hurt anyone else’s.

"I hope all of you who watched this video, please stop body shaming others. It’s not cool,” Janna said.

She requested her followers to promise that they’ll steer clear of body shaming others along and parted with the line ‘Don’t put others down to lift yourself up. NEVER.’

Janna’s short clip has been viewed over 500,000 times on Instagram with over 30,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from her followers, peers, and friends.

"Thank you for doing this video. You voice out for a lot of people out here,” user Viekhan commented.

"Do whatever makes you happy. As long as you’re healthy inside and out,” actress Adeline Tsen replied.

"Your body is fine girl! Ignore those comments. They’re just jealous,” added user suhana_sabudin.