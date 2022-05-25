After keeping a low profile on social media since March, American rapper Kanye West informed his followers that he would redesign McDonald's packaging. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — American rapper Kanye West returned to social media with a bang by announcing he would be redesigning fast food chain McDonald's packaging.

The 44-year-old, who was banned from Instagram in March for violating the platform's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, returned on Monday and announced he was working with Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for the project, Daily Mail reported.

McDonald's has yet to issue a statement about the collaboration.

According to the portal, West also wrote on his Instagram Stories: 'Next week it's the fries,' referring to his 2005 track Gold Digger where he rapped, 'This week he moppin' floors, next week it's the fries.'

While the announcement came as a surprise to many, West had previously expressed his fondness for the fast food chain in the poem McDonalds Man.

West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian were also featured in a McDonald's Instagram post detailing their favourite meals back in 2020.

Kanye loved to order a milkshake, side of fries, Chicken McNuggets, and Tangy BBQ sauce while Kim went for Chicken McNuggets, shake, French Fries, hamburger, and apple pie.