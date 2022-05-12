Elizabeth Olsen ‘frustrated’ at losing roles due to her MCU contract as Scarlet Witch (VIDEO)

‘Doctor Strange 2’ star Elizabeth Olsen revealed her bumpy journey to fully embracing her MCU role in an interview with the New York Times. ― Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star, Elizabeth Olsen, has revealed the struggles of accepting her strict contract with Marvel, which caused her to lose out on other interesting roles.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Olsen opened up about her career journey which began in 2011 when she charted her own path from her famous older sisters Mary and Kate Ashley Olsen by starring in indie films and theatre productions.

As of 2022, Olsen has appeared as Wanda in six MCU films and one hit television show last year's Wandavision which earned her a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nomination.

Through her eight years working with Marvel, Olsen had to keep strict commitments to her contract which made her lose out on roles that she found more interesting.

One such example was losing out on Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy, The Lobster.

“It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” Olsen said.

“I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

The Lobster would go on to win the jury prize at the Cannes film festival in 2015.

Olsen’s character Wanda has been through a lot in the MCU storyline, losing her brother in Avengers Age of Ultron, her lover Vision in Avengers Infinity War, and her makeshift sons in Wandavision which leads up to the events of Doctor Strange 2.

After playing her in the innovative WandaVision, Olsen began to realise how to embrace Wanda as a character and as a human being, rekindling her possibilities for her character's future once she adopted the iconic ‘Scarlet Witch’ persona.

Olsen is unsure whether she will return again to the MCU after Doctor Strange, but perhaps with a solo film offer and a great story, who’s to say she won’t?

“I think these films are best when it’s not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view not because you need to have a three-picture plan.” Olsen says.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still showing in cinemas nationwide.