‘Doctor Strange 2’ rakes up over RM26m in Malaysia, biggest opening day since ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has secured the biggest opening day in Malaysia since ‘Avengers: Endgame’. — Picture courtesy of Disney Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raked up RM26.9 million at the Malaysian weekend box office (Wednesday to Sunday).

On top of achieving the all-time biggest opening weekend for the month of May, the epic superhero sequel has also secured over RM7 million on its opening day last Wednesday.

This has resulted in the film achieving the highest opening day in Malaysia since Avengers: Endgame which collected a whopping RM8.3 million on opening day in 2019.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also managed to surpass Spiderman: No Way Home which collected RM4.1 million on opening day in Malaysia last year.

Meanwhile, the Multiverse of Madness has also conjured up US$185 million (RM810 million) domestically and US$265 million internationally which brings its total global collection to a massive US$450 million.

This makes the sequel film the sixth biggest global film opening weekend in cinema history.

The latest Marvel Studios film sees actor Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Dr Stephen Strange who has cast a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, posing a great threat to humanity.

Also joining the cast is Mexican-American actress Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez along with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff as well as Benedict Wong as Wong.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in cinemas nationwide.