‘KGF: Chapter 2’ earns RM247m in four-day opener, second biggest Indian film after ‘Baahubali 2’

PETALING JAYA, April 18 — The Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 released on Thursday is making headlines after earning 445 crore (RM247million) through Sunday.

News portal Pink Villa said that this makes the movie the second biggest Indian film in its four-day opener after Baahubali 2 in 2017 which earned an estimated 545 crore (RM303 million).

KGF: Chapter 2, however, beat Indian Telugu-language epic film RRR on a three and four-day basis.

Indian epic action film Baahubali 2 still holds the worldwide reBY ANNE GRACE SAVITHAcord at 600 crore (RM331 million) over four days.

The film has beaten actor Vijay’s Beast that premiered on April 13 and even SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

In another tweet posted by Indian columnist Manobala Vijayabalan, he shared a screenshot of how KGF: Chapter 2 was the only Indian film to have made it to the ComScore’s Global Top 10 Box-Office Estimates.

The list showed that the movie held the second position from April 15 till April 17, trailing behind ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

While the drama is in a few languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions, it’s reportedly playing particularly well in its Hindi version.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the original movie in Kannada starrs Indian actor Yash in the lead’s first part narrative that tells the story of an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The Hindi-version of the movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj with many fans excited to watch this second part of the series.