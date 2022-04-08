US rapper Russ set to return to Malaysia this November

American rapper Russ will be performing in Malaysia this November 3 at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysian music fans rejoice as American rapper Russ will be returning to perform in Malaysia this November.

The 29-year-old is slated to perform at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach on November 3 in conjunction with his The Journey Is Everything world tour presented by Good Vibes.

Tickets are priced from RM155, and will go on sale starting from April 15 next week.

Russ was in the main line-up for the 2019 Good Vibes Festival in Genting Highlands.

The DiMaggio rapper has also worked with other big names in the hip-hop scene such as Snoop Dogg, DJ Premier as well as Rick Ross.

For more information on the event, click here.