Jacky Cheung returns to silver screen after six years to help create jobs for HK entertainment industry

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung (left) will be acting alongside Nicholas Tse to help create jobs for the entertainment industry. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — With many in Hong Kong's entertainment industry becoming jobless due to the latest wave of Covid-19, singer Jacky Cheung will be making a comeback to the silver screen to help create jobs.

Cheung will be teaming up with Nicholas Tse for a movie directed by Qiu Litao in a move seen as saving the Hong Kong film industry and also to provide jobs for those involved in the industry, Oriental Daily reported.

Shooting for the movie is expected to begin this week with Tse leading the cast. He will also double up as the movie's martial arts director.

According to the portal, the last movie Cheung appeared in was 2016 romance drama Heaven In The Dark.

This is not the first time the industry is saving themselves in the midst of the pandemic.

In June 2020, the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Association and the Hong Kong Film Workers Association joined hands to shoot a movie based on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie, shot from funds raised by Hong Kong’s 10 production houses, helped to provide jobs for those in the industry that have been affected by Covid-19.

A total of HK$39 million (RM21.7 million) was raised with each production house contributing HK$3 million (RM1.7 million) and Film Development Fund providing HK$9 million (RM5 million).



