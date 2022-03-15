‘The Batman’ soundtrack soars on Spotify

‘The Batman’, with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, was released March 4 in US movie theaters. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 15 — The Batman isn’t just cleaning up in theaters. The movie, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, is also proving a hit in the music streaming world. On Spotify, users have been searching for music from the movie in huge numbers. The soundtrack has even seen streams up by over 700 per cent.

Music has an important role to play in movies, and the success of the latest The Batman picture is no exception to the rule. Indeed, the streaming platform Spotify has seen a significant increase in the number of streams for tracks linked to Matt Reeves’ film.

The Batman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), by Michael Giacchino, scored an increase of more than 710 per cent, according to the streaming platform, which collected data on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and compared it to the same time on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Spotify also noted significant increases regarding three tracks. Something In The Way - Remastered by Nirvana holds the largest increase in streams, with growth of over 1,200 per cent. Meanwhile,“The Batman and The Riddler by Michael Giacchino were up by more than 900 per cent and 830 per cent respectively.

In addition to the music from The Batman, the feature film has sparked interest in other content inspired by the franchise’s iconic characters. Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, has seen an increase of almost 580 per cent in search interest on the streaming platform. “Batman” saw searches up 470 per cent while “Riddler” saw an increase of more than 300 per cent in searches on Spotify. — ETX STudio