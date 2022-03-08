TheOneShow trends on Twitter after Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello suffers wardrobe malfunction

Camila Cabello suffered a wardrobe malfunction during an appearance on The One Show. — Picture via Facebook/ Camila Cabello

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The #TheOneShowis trending on Twitter after Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the show.

The 25-year-old Señorita singer appeared on the BBC show yesterday to chat about her latest musical collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The former Fifth Harmony member was attempting to show hosts Alan Carr, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas her dance moves when her flimsy top slipped showing her bare breast, Daily Star reported.

After the unfortunate incident, Jones claimed that she “didn’t know what she’d seen” but comedian Carr’s face was a picture as he placed one hand over his mouth.

Cabello looked stunning wearing an orange, black and red patterned blouse that was loosely fastened together along with a pair of light-wash denim jeans.

As she attempted to move her hair away from her chest, the star accidentally swooshed her shirt instead of her tresses.

The singer simply carried on with her routine while amending her clothes, adding: “Whoops I just flashed you.”

After showing her routine, Camilla asked: “I hope you didn’t see nipple?”

Jones interjected: “Erm, well you know what there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don’t know what I saw but there was a flash of something.”

Carr was quick to point out: “Cyber flashing. You’ve just done an item on it, what are the chances.”

Following the embarrassing incident, viewers took to Twitter.

One tweet read: “Camila Cabello’s nipple slip on the #TheOneShow.”

A second exclaimed: “Camila Cabello shows her boob #TheOneShow.”