Covid-19: Hong Kong celebrities step up in fight against pandemic by donating test kits

Hong Kong celebrities (anti-clockwise) Sam Hui, Aaron Kwok, Miriam Yeung and Louis Koo have stepped up to assist the city state in fighting Covid-19. ― Pictures via Facebook and Instagram/ samhuimusic, Aaron Kwok, 楊千嬅 Miriam Yeung & kootinlok_louis

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Celebrities are stepping in to do their part as Hong Kong battles its fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with the increasing number of cases.

Popular boy group Mirror will be serving as an anti-pandemic ambassador and shoot a promotional video to encourage citizens to fight Covid-19 by staying at home.

Meanwhile, singers Sam Hui and Aaron Kwok reportedly will donate a total of 4,000 sets of rapid test kits for the people, Ming Pao reported.

Celebrities Louis Koo and Miriam Yeung will donate 3,000 and 4,000 sets of rapid test kits respectively, Oriental Daily reported.

This is not the first time Koo had stepped up to help in the fight against Covid-19.

When the pandemic began two years ago, Koo gave out 1.3 million surgical masks.

Last week, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced that 20,000 hotel rooms had been identified for quarantine accommodation with property developers piled in to support the global financial hub's battle to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases.

She said 21 hotels had expressed interest in turning their facilities into isolation venues, exceeding “by a large margin the government's original target of 7,000 to 10,000 rooms”.

Quarantine facilities in Hong Kong have reached capacity and hospital beds are more than 90 per cent full as cases spiral, with some patients, including elderly, left lying on beds outside in chilly, sometimes rainy weather.