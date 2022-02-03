Netflix’s latest ‘All of Us Are Dead’ makes strong debut on global charts

Netflix's latest South Korean drama,

SEOUL, Feb 3 — Netflix’s latest South Korean drama, All of Us Are Dead, has made a successful global debut while being hailed as a new Squid Game, Yonhap news agency reported.

Released on Friday, the coming-of-age zombie horror topped the streamer’s non-English language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan 24-30 with 124.79 million hours viewed, according to Netflix on Thursday.

Netflix said All of Us Are Dead made the top 10 in the category in 91 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in 29 nations, including South Korea, France and Germany.

It became the fourth Korean-language series that has topped Netflix’ weekly official chart for non-English TV series following Squid Game, Hellbound and The Silent Sea.

It also marked the most first-week viewing hour for any Korean titles since Netflix began releasing its weekly viewership data last year.

Last year’s phenomenon Squid Game had an all-time record of 1.65 billion hours for the first 28 weeks, but its first-week record was 63.2 million hours.

On top of that, All of Us Are Dead has been atop the top Netflix TV show chart since its first entry on Saturday complied by streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol.

It placed first in about 60 countries, including South Korea, France, Germany, and Japan, and finished second in more than 20 nations, like the United States and Britain.

Based on a popular webcomic, All Of Us Are Dead is set at a high school where a zombie apocalypse breaks out and threatens the lives of students. — Bernama