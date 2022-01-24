Malaysian magician Andrew Lee making it big in the Americas

Magician Andrew Lee says he has done over 650 shows via Zoom. — Picture via Facebook/Andrew Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia’s top-rated magician Andrew Lee made his first-ever appearance on American television on Jan 13, 2022 as he performed a nerve-wracking blindfolded knife-throwing trick in an episode on the second season of the “Go-Big Show”.

This performance saw Lee ace the knife-throw onto a board hung from the neck of American rapper T-Pain with the aid of American singer Nettles, who are judges on the TBS network’s Go-Big Show alongside actress Rosario Dawson and wrestler Cory Rhodes.

Lee’s performance will put him on stage for the next round of this outrageous talent show as he has been ranked higher by all the judges against his fellow competitor Joe White’s axe-throw act.

In a statement, Lee said that prior to this privileged invitation to be part of 20 competitors on the Go-Big Show, he had pivoted his magical performances to embrace the online arena as the Covid-19 pandemic had caused all in-person shows to be cancelled.

“I’m happy to say that I’ve done over 650 shows via Zoom and also conducted virtual performances to cheer up homebound staff of many international corporate clients.

“With online performances, I can now have the best of both worlds by doing shows both in person and connecting virtually anywhere with my mobile studio,” he said.

Lee is thrilled that Malaysian talent is well-recognised as an international standard, as evident by his performances on cruise ships such as Viking Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines after the COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

“Sometimes the most fearsome thing is not the lack of opportunities but our willingness to take a chance and put ourselves out there. Don’t worry about the people who will criticise you, choose to focus on your own hopes rather than your fears,” said Lee’s manager, Cindy Teh, who is also his show partner for six years.

This quote is a constant reminder and embracing this mantra, Lee already has bookings lined up through next year on cruise ships sailing the coasts of the US, Alaska, Mexico, South America and Asia. — Bernama