Gordon Ramsay calls daughter’s boyfriend ‘a little bit pathetic’, pranks him on date night (VIDEO)

The celebrity chef thinks daughter Megan should wait a little longer to find the right guy. ― Picture via Instagram/Megan Ramsay

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Meeting the parents isn’t always easy.

There are dads and there’s Gordon Ramsay.

Known for his explosive tirades on reality shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, the British celebrity chef extended the same courtesy to daughter Megan’s boyfriend.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, Ramsay described his 22-year-old daughter’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Byron as “a little bit pathetic”.

The chef was talking to Clarkson about his kids’ dating lives when he told the former American Idol winner that he just wants “the girls to be looked after, and for them to look after each other.”

“You’re always anxious about that,” he said.

Ramsay then went on to explain that Megan started seeing her ex-boyfriend Byron again and did not mince his words when sharing what he really thought about Byron.

“He was okay to begin with.

“You want a man to date your daughter and he was just, a little bit pathetic.

“I want to kill the little f*****, I kid you not,” Ramsay said.

Confessing that he did something really bad recently, the cookbook author and culinary legend said he got Byron’s phone number from his youngest daughter Tilly.

“She gave me it and said, ‘Dad, don’t do anything,’ and I said, ‘No, just give me, if anything’s wrong I need his number on my phone',” he explained.

Ramsay then waited to find out when the couple were having dinner together and decided to FaceTime him.

The chef said Byron answered the call “shaking”.

“I said, ‘Byron, it’s me. Not your future father-in-law, you little f***!’,” he said.

But before Ramsay could take the prank to another level, his daughter Megan cut her dad off by disconnecting the call.

“So rude, I was just in the middle of having a proper chat,” he added.

Ramsay, who has five children with wife Tana, later told Clarkson that he just wanted the best for his daughter.

He added that at 22, Megan should “just wait a little longer” to find the right guy.

Last year, the famed restaurateur reposted a TikTok clip of someone mimicking what Ramsay would be like if he met one of Tilly’s boyfriends.