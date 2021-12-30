‘Don’t Look Up’: Netflix offers a look behind the scenes in the form of podcast

‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep came out December 24, 2021 on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — While the movie Don’t Look Up is Netflix’s latest sensation, the American giant intends to take advantage of its popularity by launching a dedicated podcast. Called The Last Movie Ever Made, this podcast will allow listeners to have a look at the making of the movie with star cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep no less!

Netflix wants to ensure that the fun never stops! So that the excitement surrounding Don’t Look Up continues into 2022. Netflix has just unveiled the date of the podcast dedicated to this year’s movie event, directed by Adam McKay. A podcast called The Last Movie Ever Made will look back at the film’s production, going behind the scenes and discussing the parallels between the plot of the feature film and the current covid-19 pandemic. Netflix has announced that the podcast will launch in January 2022.

The first episode will be available on January 7, according to Variety. In all, six episodes will make up The Last Movie Ever Made podcast, which will be accessible via Spotify.

“In early 2020, Adam McKay set out to make a comedy. It was called Don’t Look Up, and it was meant to make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change. 2020, of course, had other plans. This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy, while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters,” reads the summary on the podcast’s Spotify page.

According to the presentation page, the stars of the film — Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel — will all take part in this podcast.

The comedy-drama Don’t Look Up is in first place in Netflix’s Top 10 films across 94 countries, in the week of December 20-26, 2021.

Recently, Netflix has been moving into audio on Spotify by increasingly developing its podcast offering specifically dedicated to its programmes. — ETX Studio