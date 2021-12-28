Malaysian comedian Ebby Yus in stable condition after being hospitalised for diarrhoea

Ebby's personal assistant Khairul said that the comedian is recuperating and might be discharged soon. ― Picture via instagram/ebbyyusoriginal

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 ― Malaysian comedian Ebby Yus whose home was ravaged by the floods last week, is in stable condition after being hospitalised for diarrhoea at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Berita Harian reported that Ebby, whose full name is Muhammad Yunus Abdul Rashid, 56, was hospitalised from last Friday.

His personal assistant Khairul Ilmi reassured fans that Ebby might be discharged today from the hospital if everything goes well.

“He will be undergoing an X-ray scan to check his lungs later this evening.

“He is not at a critical stage, so don’t worry,” Khairul said.

Last Saturday, the comedian’s home was wrecked by the massive floods in Hulu Langat’s Kampung Paya Lebar.

The dream house was already 90 per cent completed, and the comedian has to bear close to RM200,000 in damages as a result.

In October, the comedian had suffered from a heart attack while on the flight to Saudi Arabia to perform his umrah pilgrimage.