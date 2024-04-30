KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will check with Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman for any latest developments over the broadcasting rights of the European Football Championship 2024 (Euro 2024).

He acknowledged that the one-month-long tournament has its followers but emphasised the need for a thorough study due to the potentially high costs involved.

“I do not have the latest information and need to refer to the director-general of Broadcasting. We need to look into it from a cost perspective because the costs are very high.

“If it has been budgeted for, we will proceed, but if it is beyond what has been allocated, it will become an issue,” he said after attending the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) Strategic Partners meet and greet event at Wisma Bernama today.

Advertisement

Recently, a media portal urged Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to acquire broadcasting rights for the prestigious championship.

The Euro 2024 championship will take place for a month from June 14. — Bernama

Advertisement