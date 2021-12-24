British band Coldplay to stop making music as a band in 2025

British band Coldplay has announced they would stop making music as a band in 2025. ― Picture via Facebook/Coldplay

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― British band Coldplay will stop recording music as a band in 2025.

The news was announced by frontman Chris Martin during a pre-recorded BBC radio show on Wednesday.

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour,” the BBC reported him as saying.

“And maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then,” he added.

Martin's comments are consistent with what he said around the release of his band's ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which went to number one earlier this year.

He was previously reported as saying the band had intended to make 12 albums and then stop but his announcement on Wednesday is the first time he has put a date on it.

He also reportedly said that he envisioned his band going forward as a touring act “in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s.

“That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come.”.

On their next tour, Martin said it will partly be powered by a dance floor that generates electricity when fans jump.

It is part of a 12-point plan to cut their carbon footprint, two years after the band pledged not to tour until they could do so in a more sustainable way.

Martin said fans will be on “kinetic flooring”.

“When they move, they power the concert.

“And we have bicycles too that do the same thing.”

To date, the band has won nine Brit Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, eight MTV Europe Music Awards and seven Grammy Awards.