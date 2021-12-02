China to allow screening of S. Korean movies, starting with ‘Oh! My Gran’, after six-year ban

After a six-year hiatus, China has once again allowed the screening of South Korean movies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — News of China reopening its movie market to productions from South Korea after a six-year hiatus has gone viral on social media.

Oh! My Gran, a comedy starring veteran South Korean actress Na Moon-hee, has been chosen to be the first movie to be screened at cinemas from Friday, Global Times reported.

Beijing in 2016 banned Korean films and culture imports after Seoul deployed the THAAD US missile defence system.

The last South Korean movie to be screened in China was the 2015 film Assassination starring Jun Ji-hyun and Lee Jung-jae.

Critics have reportedly branded the move as an icebreaker for cultural exchanges between both countries.

Beijing based film critic Luo Luo said that the move could be an attempt by China to break the ice with South Korea.

She reportedly said choosing Oh! My Gran to restart the cultural ties of both countries may be because the movie theme was about family ties.

“The affection portrayed in the film touches the hearts of the audience and makes them think about their own family relationships and feelings.”

Prior to the announcement that China would allow South Korean movies to be screened, South Korean entertainers have been to China for events of late.

This includes actor Lee Dong-wook, who made his China debut in the December issue of GQ China magazine.



