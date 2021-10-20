Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant removes photographs on comedian Stephen Chow’s yacht from social media as demanded

Ukei Cheung confirmed that she has removed photos taken on Stephen Chow’s yacht from her social media following a demand letter issued by the actor cum director — Picture via Instagram/ u_keik

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant Ukei Cheung has confirmed that she has complied with the demand letter issued by Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow to remove photos taken on his yacht from her social media.

Cheung said she communicated with Chow after the demand letter was issued, and confirmed he only wanted to remove the photos, Ming Pao reported.

Cheung however said she is still keeping copies of the photos for remembrance.

While Cheung declined to comment when asked if the incident has affected her relationship with Chow, she said it did not affect her work as she was still sought after for jobs.

It was previously reported that the 59-year-old funnyman had threatened to sue the 17-year-old Cheung if she fails to comply, and claim all legal fees and expenses from her.

Chow was rumoured to be dating Cheung in August after they were spotted boarding the same yacht to party and play water sports.

The 42-year age gap led the media to term their relationship as between a “grandfather-granddaughter”.

Chow’s assistant refuted the reports clarifying that “there was a large group of people” on the boat with them that day and that Chow and Cheung “hardly know each other”.

The actor cum director had prohibited guests from taking photos on the yacht during the trip which they had agreed to.