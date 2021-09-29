Shirts off! Malaysian filmmaker Namron’s takes on TV station and producers’ requirement of screen talents’ popularity

Namron has posted a couple shirtless photos of himself on social media as a cynical response towards a TV station's condition. ― Picture via Instagram/ TA Nam Ron

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Local filmmaker and actor Namron has posted shirtless photos of himself on social media to attract more followers.

While the award-winning actor appeared ‘serious’ in the attempt, many viewed it as Namron’s sarcastic response to the widely-debated topic of a TV station requiring talents to have at least a million followers on social media.

“I accepted the challenge from a TV station and some local producers who wanted at least a million followers on social media.

“Road to one million followers,” Namron wrote on his post adding he would offer a full frontal if he manages to get a million followers before 2022.

The Crossroads: One Two Jaga director’s post has garnered over 4,000 likes on Instagram.

On Twitter, Namron’s shirtless tweet has been retweeted over 2,000 times.

Namron now has a total of 107,000 followers on his Instagram and 52,100 followers on his Twitter.

Fellow artistes such as Syarifah Amani, Nabila Huda and Syamsul Ghau Ghau were among many peers who were amused by Namron’s effort.

Harian Metro had reported that local producer Fadzil Teh had defended the condition set by a streaming TV station who only wanted talents with a million or more followers on their social media.

Fadzil said that production companies should look at the condition as a challenge to produce more quality content in the future.