KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Actress Ruhainies has finally broken her silence amidst ongoing developments after she was nabbed with Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) for khalwat (close proximity) early last month.

Via Instagram Story, she apologised to Aliff’s wife, actress Bella Astillah, following a series of ‘revelations’ made by Singaporean woman Sarah Yasmine, Aliff’s self-proclaimed secret lover.

“I would like to say a few words today with regards to the ongoing current issues.

“I’ve chosen to remain silent, not as a sign of denial nor agreement but to avoid fighting on social media and further prolonging the issue.

“With my humblest apologies, I would like to sincerely apologise to Bella for everything that has happened. I would like to meet with you as well to clear the air so we can close the book and move forward and be happy again,” Ruhainies wrote.

She also extended her apologies to others that were affected by the conflict and also invited Sarah to join the meet-up as well.

“I truly hope Bella and Sarah will allow me the opportunity to meet with them.

“Truly, with my humblest of apologies, I apologise again for everything that has happened.”

Ruhainies also extended her apologies to those affected by the ongoing issue. — Screenshots via Instagram/ruhainies7

The apology came following Sarah’s revelations via Instagram on Wednesday through a series of images of Whatsapp conversations shared on Instagram, allegedly between Aliff and Ruhainies, which included romantic exchanges and their ‘plans’, according to Harian Metro.

Sarah had said she chose to do so because she felt cheated by both Aliff and Ruhainies.

Social media has been buzzing since, with the names of Aliff, Ruhainies, Sarah and Bella Astillah as well as several terms of endearment from the Whatsapp conversations totally taking over trending topics on X.

Other celebrities have been caught up in the controversy as a result of Sarah's revelations and the ongoing exchanges on social media, including siblings Emma and Chacha Maembong, actor Fuad Rahman and wife Tom as well as influencer, Caprice.

The scandal began on March 9, after Aliff and and Ruhainies were detained at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur following a public tipoff.

On March 13, Aliff’s wife Bella Astillah or her real name Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, filed for a fast-track divorce against Aliff at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court.

Aliff, however, refused to divorce Bella telling the court he needed more time to think before making such a big decision.

Both of them tied the knot in 2016 and have two children, Mohamad Ayden Adrean, 7, and Ara Adreanna, 4.