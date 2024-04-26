KUALA LUMPUR April 26 ― Five policemen, who are among seven individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in a robbery of a foreign national involving a sum of RM260,000, are facing internal disciplinary action including possible transfer.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, said the action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation conducted and the decision by the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

“These policemen are still in service but are currently inactive. We await the decision of the DPP,” he said after attending the monthly assembly of the Kuala Lumpur Police at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Rusdi said that some of the suspects detained would be requested to play a role as witnesses to the case and assist in tracking down another suspect who is still at large.

On April 7, seven individuals, including five policemen, were apprehended on suspicion of robbing a foreign man at a residence in Jalan Tun Razak, resulting in a loss of RM260,000.

On another development, Rusdi said that the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) has seized various types of drugs between January and March this year, amounting to RM10.1 million, compared to RM39.7 million in the corresponding period last year.

“During the same period this year, 5,977 individuals were arrested, which is a significant increase from 3,576 individuals arrested in the same period last year,” he said.

Furthermore, Rusdi said online fraud and scam cases, which had been rampant globally, have also contributed to the increase in crime rates in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) had conducted a total of 996 raids for the period from January to March 2024.

“For Call Centre Crimes, CCID has successfully initiated 16 investigation papers involving the arrest of 180 individuals,” he said.

Rusdi added that the Kuala Lumpur Special Branch had been investigating syndicates smuggling untaxed cigarettes and arrested two foreign nationals and confiscated untaxed cigarettes estimated to be worth RM66,205.92 during the same period. ― Bernama