PETALING JAYA, April 26 — American rapper Eminem shook up the music scene with his announcement just ahead of the NFL Draft, revealing the release of his 12th studio album.

Titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), it is scheduled for this summer.

According to Variety, shortly after his NFL appearance, a trailer for the album popped up online, showing a true crime reporter digging into the end of Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady.

Advertisement

“Through his complex and oft-criticised, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” he says.

EMINEM — THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY



NEW ALBUM



SUMMER 2024pic.twitter.com/RFmNjhK2N3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 26, 2024

The trailer also includes a cameo by Eminem’s long-time associate, 50 Cent, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” he says.

Advertisement

The reporter continues, “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise.

“Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

Eminem briefly appears in the trailer, stating, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim.”

Slim Shady has been a long-standing alter ego for Eminem since the late 1990s. The character has been a way for Eminem to express his edgier and controversial lyrics over the years.

This announcement follows Eminem’s release of his album Music to Be Murdered By in January 2020, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and featured the hit single Godzilla featuring Juice WRLD.