HULU SELANGOR, April 26 ― The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election will begin tomorrow with the nomination process at the Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex here.

Potential candidates will have one hour, from 9am to 10am, to submit their nomination papers, after which the returning officer will announce the list of candidates eligible to contest in the by-election.

So far, Housing and Local Government minister’s press secretary Pang Sock Tao has been announced as the unity government’s candidate, while Perikatan Nasional has chosen Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division chief Khairul Azhari Saut to represent the coalition.

The 14-day campaign period will begin after the nominations tomorrow until 11.59pm, May 10.

The electoral roll for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election has 40,226 people consisting of 39,362 ordinary voters, 625 policemen, 238 military personnel and spouses and one overseas absentee voter.

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7.

Meanwhile, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department website, the weather is expected to be clear in Kuala Kubu Baharu tomorrow morning, while thunderstorms and rain are forecasted in the afternoon and evening. ― Bernama