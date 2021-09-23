Launch of ‘Mechamato The Animated Series’ on Dec 4

A scene from ‘Mechamato’. — Screengrab from YouTube/MECHAMATO MOVIE - Official Trailer (2021)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Animonsta Studios Sdn. Bhd. (Monsta)’s highly anticipated animated series “Mechamato” is set to launch on WarnerMedia’s Cartoon Network for Asia Pacific this coming December.

The company, in a statement today, said the series premiere is slated for official airing on Dec 4 for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, which will be followed by the official airing in South Korea on Dec 11 and Japan in March 2022.

A sneak peek episode from the series will be aired especially for Cartoon Network subscribers on Nov 6, it said.

Monsta chief content officer Anas Abdul Aziz, at the recent Kre8tif! 2021 Virtual Conference hosted by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), unveiled the main official poster for ‘Mechamato The Animated Series’, together with the official release dates for all available countries.

During the conference, the main characters of the series, Amato and MechaBot, made a special appearance during which both the English and Malay versions of the series theme song were heard for the first time.

According to Monsta, the main theme song for ‘Mechamato The Animated Series’ was produced in-house with the Malay version sung by Shah of indie band Modescape from Malaysia, while the English version was sung by Nil Cardoso and recorded in the United States.

Mechamato follows the adventures of a young boy named Amato who inadvertently becomes the master of MechaBot, a robot with the power to mechanise any daily life object into high-tech devices.

Meanwhile, speaking on the challenges to produce the series during the Covid-19 pandemic, Anas said it was indeed a big challenge for the team as Malaysia was under lockdown for more than half a year and everyone needed to work remotely from home.

“Even though we have to work apart and communicate via online video calls, we are glad that the team sailed through many unexpected hiccups and challenges during the production period, and managed to successfully deliver the episodes to Cartoon Network,” he said.

Mechamato is now open for pre-sales, and several different rights such as video on demand (VOD), over-the-top (OTT) and Free TV are still available for broadcasters and content platforms, while Monsta has partnered with a well-known global leading distributor, Jetpack Distribution as their worldwide distributor to market the series outside of Asia Pacific territory. — Bernama