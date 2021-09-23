Covid-19: Local actor Nazrief Nazri and wife shocked after their two-month-old baby tests positive for the virus

Local actor, Nazrief Nazri and wife, Aziatul Aqma Hamdan, in shock and saddened after their two months old baby tested positive for Covid-19. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Nazrief Nazri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Local actor, Nazrief Nazri and wife, Aziatul Aqma Hamdan, are in shock after their two-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19.

Nazrief reposted his wife’s Instagram story, which said that both him and his wife were supposed to take their son Noah for his circumcision but had to postpone it after the baby tested positive for the virus.

“Noah is so strong, he didn’t even cry while doing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test even the doctor was surprised and Noah didn’t have any major symptoms, just a little phlegm.

“And still, Noah didn’t act out or cry, only his mommy cried, please pray for Noah,” Aziatul wrote in her Instagram story. Screenshot from Nazrief’s Instagram story. — Screenshot via Instagram/ Nazrief Nazri

The 30-year-old actor told local portal mStar that he and his wife were baffled by the news as they never took Noah anywhere except for his checkups and around their housing area.

“Our baby also never had any contact with anyone else except for hospital staff during his check-ups previously.

“I’m not trying to point fingers, but our baby didn’t meet anyone else, it’s odd because we only went to the hospital,” Nazrief said.

The Leftenan Zana actor added that he and his wife’s PCR test came out negative and the three of them are currently undergoing home-quarantine until September 30.

Besides that, Nazrief also advised parents to handle their own kids while doing checkups at hospitals or clinics.

“My advice is if you’re bringing your baby or child for checkups, it’s best to not let other people or nurses hold your child. If you’re weighing your child, it’s better if you hold them yourself.

“Because we ourselves couldn’t tell whether the person who’s holding your child has had contact with other people prior to meeting you, so it’s better if we handle our baby ourselves,” Nazrief said.

Nazrief and Aziatul tied the knot in November 2019 and were blessed with their first child, Noah on July 19 this year.