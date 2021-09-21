Jay Chou's song 'Mojito' played before start of PSG-Lyon clash (VIDEO)

Taiwan superstar Jay Chou was surprised that his song was played before the start of a football match in Paris. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Taiwan superstar Jay Chou had a pleasant surprise when his song Mojito was played before the start of a football match in Paris recently.

Chinese portal Sohu.com reported that Chou was at the stadium to watch the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon that saw Lionel Messi playing his first match for the Parisian club.

Chou also took to his Instagram to share a clip of his song being played before the start of the match.

According to the portal, among the big names in the Chinese entertainment industry, only Chou had received such courtesy.

The portal learned that Chou was in Paris to record a variety show.

Fans were happy with Chou's achievement.

Instagram user aric_artstudio said the song is popular worldwide while another user jaychou___2006.717 said Chou's song was suitable to be played anywhere.



