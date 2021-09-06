As Hong Kong’s TVB struggles with ratings, internet users propose it gets former stars who still owe the station series to repay the ‘debt’

As Hong Kong broadcaster TVB continues to struggle ratings-wise, internet users have proposed that the station used its former stars to prop its ratings. — Picture from Facebook/ TVB

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — As Hong Kong broadcaster TVB continues to struggle in propping up their ratings, internet users have suggested the station get its former stars who still owe them shows to return and repay the “debt”.

Portal jiuzyoung.com reported that among the big names said to still owe TVB shows are actress Charmaine Sheh and actors Louis Koo, Stephen Chow and Leo Ku.

According to the portal, Koo left the station after completing shooting of A Step into the Past and during an interview in 2013, he had admitted that he still owed TVB shows.

“My debts need to be returned. The question is when,” he reportedly said then.

As for Sheh, her last show with the station before her departure was My Ages Apart, which she appeared as a guest star.

On records, Sheh is said to still owe TVB one series.

She reportedly told the media in 2018 that she still keeps in contact with her former employer over her “debt”.

“But after moving her base to China, she is kept busy with mainland series. Hence having her return to repay the debt will not be in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Ku had previously admitted he still owes TVB two series.

In a 2015 interview, Ku jokingly said he had owed the station for some time.

“Since the debt had been for some time, why not let it continue,” he said.

It was previously reported that Hong Kong comedians Eric Tsang and Wong Cho Lam have been appointed to managerial roles in TVB in a bid to turn around the broadcasting station’s flagging fortunes.