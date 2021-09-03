Veteran Taiwanese crooner Fei Yu Ching donates RM150,000 to organisation that feeds strays

Taiwanese veteran crooner Fei Yu Ching has donated NT1 million to an organisation that feeds strays in the republic. — Picture from Facebook/ 張梅蘭

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — He may have retired from the entertainment industry but Taiwanese veteran crooner Fei Yu Ching continues with his effort to help the republic’s furry friends.

ET Today reported that the 66-year-old donated NT$1 million (RM150,084) on Wednesday to Animal Rescue Team Taiwan that will be used to purchase food to feed the republic’s estimated 20,000 strays.

The organisation’s spokesman Ni Jingtai said Fei had been supporting them since 2014 and the total amount he has donated since is a staggering NT$6 million (RM900,266).

Apart from the annual NT1 million donation, Fei also donated an additional NT$800,000 (RM120,035) in 2015 after the successful staging of his Teresa Teng Memorial Concert.

Fei, a known animal lover has himself stopped having a pet after the death of his dog.

Over the years, he turned his attention to helping strays.

In 2015, Fei reportedly gave a total of NT$6 million (RM864,752.02) to seven animal shelters, and in 2019, he donated another NT$1 million to a fundraiser that feeds cats and dogs.