Malaysian actor Remy Ishak and wife receives wedding gifts from Agong and Permaisuri

Remy Ishak and Ezra Yusoff have received a several boxes of wedding gifts courtesy of Istana Negara. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/Remy Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Newlyweds actor Remy Ishak and wife Ezra Yusoff have received several boxes of wedding gifts courtesy of Istana Negara.

The gifts are from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah and wife, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Sangkar actor along with his wife took to Instagram to extend their gratitude for the special gifts through a ‘thank-you’ video.

“Alhamdulillah, we’ve received these gifts from Istana Negara.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to his royal highness, YDPA Sultan Abdullah and to her royal highness, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah.

“Alhamdulillah for these special gifts, we pray for the well-being of YDPA and Raja Permaisuri Agong and may they be blessed by Allah SWT,” said Remy in the video.

Remy’s video has been viewed over 800,000 times and has received over 2,000 comments from fans and fellow industry peers congratulating the couple on their wedding.

Some fans were also seen jokingly commenting that the king and queen are also fans of Remy Ishak.

“Your majesty must be a fan of Remy,” commented user Iyaleyraa.

“Alhamdulillah, you’re so lucky. Our queen must be one of Remy’s loyal fans,” commented user violetsariblueflorist.

Remy Ishak and Ezra Yusoff were a couple and engaged in 2017 but the couple ended their engagement in 2019.

The couple got back together and tied the knot officially on August 21.