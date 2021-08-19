Blackpink The Movie the highest grossing for event cinema in 2021

Blackpink The Movie is the highest grossing for event cinema in 2021. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Blackpink

KUALA LUMPUR, August 19 — Blackpink The Movie which features popular K-pop girl group Blackpink is the highest grossing for event cinema in 2021.

The announcement was made by distributors, CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing who added that they have reached a total gross of US$4.8 million (RM20 million) from under 100 territories.

The film which was released as part of Blackpink’s fifth anniversary has seen 500,000 admissions from around the world making it the highest number of admissions for an event cinema release in 2021.

According to Event Cinema Association, event cinema is when cinemas are used to screen a varied range of live or pre-recorded entertainment which is categorised as content that is not a feature film.

Blackpink The Movie, which is available in special theatrical formats such as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen, has been seen in over 3,400 movie theaters on a limited engagement.

Further release dates are expected for Asia as local restrictions are lifted.

During its opening night on August 4, the film reached number six at the US box office and delivered the second highest per screen average for a release on over 100 screens and was bested by Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

The film also made it to the number one spot in Mexico during their opening night with a cumulative total admission exceeding 120,000.

The film has secured the number three spot across the weekend in Turkey, coming behind The Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 9 as well as 15,000 admissions in Saudi Arabia with a total gross of US$250,000 (RM1.06 million).

The Blackpink Movie is a one hour 40-minute film which features the group’s four members – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, reflecting on their years together and puts the spotlight on their live performances.