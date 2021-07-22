You can now watch HBO Max shows on Snapchat

Just released on HBO Max, the first episode of the 2021 version of ‘Gossip Girl’ is available via Snap Minis. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 22 — Calling all Snapchatters! US users of the social network will no longer even have to leave the app to watch their favorite TV shows, as HBO Max is letting them watch content directly in Snapchat, under certain conditions.

HBO Max subscribers in the US can now enjoy some perks on Snapchat, after the American streaming platform announced a partnership with the social network. “Beginning to roll out today, Snapchatters in the US can watch select episodes of award-winning HBO Max programming virtually alongside their friends for free through Snap Minis, Snap’s platform for shared experiences on Snapchat, including the first episode of the hit new Max Original, Gossip Girl. HBO Max is the first major streamer to build a Mini to bring full-length episodes to Snapchat, building on its history of innovation to reach new audiences and engage with fans,” explains the HBO Max news release.

Users will be able to watch episodes of shows from the HBO Max catalog on Snapchat with up to 63 other users online. Accessible via Snap Minis, the shows offered will be age-appropriate, and available both on iOS and Android.

Season 1, Episode 1

Only pilot episodes, i.e. the very first episode of a series, will be available for streaming on Snapchat. At launch, pilot episodes (Season 1, Episode 1) available via HBO Max Mini sessions include: “Craftopia, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Genera+ion, Gossip Girl (2021), Looney Tunes, Love Life, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Warrior, World of Calm, and the first episode of Betty season two.

Users in the US can invite other Snapchatters to the HBO Max stream by sending an in-chat message with a link or by sending a clickable sticker link. Chat messaging will also be possible, allowing users to interact during a stream.

While only the first episode of a series will be available free of charge to all users, regardless of their subscription status, once the pilot episode is over, users over the age of 18 will receive a notification advising them to subscribe to HBO Max in order to watch the following episodes.

Twitch already offers Watch Parties on its platform, streaming content from Amazon Prime Video. Streaming platforms are also increasingly providing tools for multiple viewers to watch their content together, but remotely. Disney+ launched GroupWatch in 2020 for its US subscribers, while Amazon Prime Video allows subscribers to watch content simultaneously via its platform. Meanwhile, Apple is working on a “SharePlay” tool that will allow users to watch content with others while on FaceTime. — ETX Studio