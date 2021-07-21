School HK celebrity Louis Koo helped build in China to be turned into a senior citizen activity centre

Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo has agreed to convert the school building he sponsored in Guizhou province, China into a senior citizens activity centre. — Picture from Facebook/Louis Koo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo has agreed to the school building he sponsored 10 years ago to be converted into an activity centre for senior citizens.

China Times reported that management of the building had been handed over to the authorities of Xiazi Town, Guizhou province in April.

Prior to its closure, some 447 pupils received their education at the school.

Chinese social media users previously expressed their disappointment that the school which Koo helped to construct had been abandoned.

Koo had reportedly spent HK$180,000 (RM96,000) to build the school.

Photos shared on social media showed the school's surroundings overgrown with grass.

Koo is well known for his philanthropy, having helped build 18 clinics, one water conservancy project and 135 schools in China with his Louis Koo Charity Fund.

He has also distributed 1.3 million face masks to the needy and 20,000 face masks towards entertainment industry’s veterans apart from helping to set up a relief fund to assist artists who have been without jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.