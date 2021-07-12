YG Entertainment confirms Blackpink’s Lisa is gearing up to film solo debut music video

News of Lisa’s solo debut has stirred up anticipation amongst Blackpink fans. — Picture via Instagram/lalalalisa_m

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — YG Entertainment has revealed that Blackpink rapper Lisa is getting ready to film her much-anticipated solo debut music video.

A spokesperson from the label told Star News that the Thai K-pop singer is hard at work after reports of her filming a music video made the rounds in the Korean entertainment scene.

“Lisa is preparing to shoot a music video for her solo song,” said the representative.

Lisa, 24, will be the third member from Blackpink to have her own single after Jennie and Rosé.

Eldest member Jisoo is also set to release her first solo track later this year.

YG Entertainment has yet to reveal the official date for Lisa’s solo debut but fans have much to look forward to over the summer with Blackpink’s fifth anniversary coming up in August.

The group, best known for hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, and Lovesick Girls, will be making their first appearance on the silver screen with the documentary film Blackpink: The Movie which premieres on August 4.

The film will be the first instalment of Blackpink’s 4+1 Project to celebrate their five-year journey as chart-topping singers.