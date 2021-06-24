Actress Uqasha Senrose feels like donning the ‘hijab’ again, wary of public backlash (VIDEO)

Uqasha Senrose admits that she felt like donning the hijab once again. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysian actress Uqasha Senrose admitted that she felt like donning the hijab once again.

The 29-year-old said she is however afraid of being criticised by the public.

The Hantu Kak Limah actress made the statement in one of her TikTok’s videos where she was promoting an Abaya dress that she has received from a boutique.

She can also be seen to have already donned the hijab in the video.

“As you can see even though this is a jubah, it is fashionable but at the same time, it covers the aurat.

“This makes me feel like wearing the hijab again. But I need to Istiqamah (be steadfast) first or else I will get criticised,” Uqasha said in the video.

Uqasha’s video on the social media platform has been viewed over 400,000 times with comments from TikTok users supporting her decision.

“Please wear back the hijab, trust me, you’ll look more beautiful,” commented user Edinaa.

“Don’t mind what people say, the intention is what’s important,” user Pikaa said.

“Hope that you’ll wear it back, Istiqamah or not, you must do what is required,” commented user Yumie.

The actress donned the hijab in 2013, but it lasted for three years, resulting in her being criticised by the public.