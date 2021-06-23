What's new, hot and coming soon to Apple TV+

‘Physical’ starring Rose Byrne is getting a lot of deserved buzz for its hilarious take on the era of aerobic fitness gurus. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Apple has been slowly updating its catalogue of original programming so here’s a peek at some of the shows you have to look forward to in the coming months.

Screening now

Rose Byrne stars in the dramedy Physical, playing a downtrodden housewife finding a new purpose as a lifestyle guru.

Dark and funny, Physical is a nice throwback to the early days of aerobics fitness personalities.

Watch the trailer below:

Another female-led show, Lisey’s Story, stars Julianne Moore as the haunted wife of a writer as she processes grief in the midst of supernatural happenings.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Moore turns in a compelling performance as a widow trying to solve a mystery while wondering if she’s losing her mind.

Watch the trailer here:

Screening soon

Ted Lasso proved to be one of Apple TV’s biggest hits, drawing rave reviews.

The often-hilarious tale of a football coach from Kansas trying to coach an English football team has managed to win fans worldwide and will be returning July 23.

Catch season two’s trailer below:

Sci-fi fans should anticipate the upcoming Invasion from Simon Kinberg and David Weil that premiers this October 22 that tells the story of an alien invasion through the eyes of people all over the world.

Catch the trailer here:

What else is coming back?

Critically-acclaimed The Morning Show returns on September 17 along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Jason Momoa also makes a comeback to Apple TV+ with the second season of See, an apocalyptic sci-fi show that imagines a world where vision is a rare gift. The second season will drop this August 27.

Octavia Spencer is also returning in the second season of Truth Be Told, a crime drama that also examines the modern fascination with true crime podcasts and will be screening August 20.

Where do you watch these shows? Apple TV+ comes as part of an Apple One subscription or you can subscribe to it separately for RM19.90 a month. For more information, head to http://tv.apple.com