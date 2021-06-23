Comedian Harith Iskander mourns the loss of his two-legged rescue dog Marvella (VIDEO)

Harith said Marvella had been a ‘loving companion’ to him and his family since they adopted her in June last year. — Picture via Instagram/harithiskander

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander Musa is mourning the loss of his two-legged rescue dog Marvella.

The stand-up comic shared news of his furry friend’s passing on his Instagram on Monday, writing that it was a “sad day” for him and his family.

“It's a very sad day and with a heavy heart I let everyone know that #marvellathewonderdog is no longer with us.

“She came into our lives in June 2020 and immediately became part of our family.

“She was kind, brave, and so very friendly. She didn't seem to know that she had only hind legs,” wrote Harith.

The father-of-three also thanked animal rescuer Nurul Ain Abdul Hamid for saving Marvella off the streets three years ago and introducing her to his family.

Harith added that the handicapped dog had taught him and his loved ones many valuable life lessons.

“Thank you Marvella for teaching us so much about gratitude.

“Thank you for bringing smiles to us and all who met you.

“We will miss you so much.”

Harith’s comments section was filled with condolences from his followers and other Malaysian celebrities who were saddened to hear of Marvella’s passing.

“Rest in peace. Bless you all for giving her the most happiest last days of her life,” wrote actress Daphne Iking.

“So sorry to hear this. She must have loved you all so much,” said TV host Che Puan Sarimah Ibrahim.

Harith and his family adopted Marvella from the animal rescue organisation SI Home Shelter in Shah Alam last year.

Marvella only had two hind legs but that did little to stop her from moving around as she had learned to walk upright.

Harith also provided Marvella with a special dog wheelchair to improve her mobility and he included a video of her using it in his tribute post.

The Johor-born funnyman thanked people for their condolences in a follow-up Instagram post yesterday, saying he would remember Marvella as a “loving companion" who was "fiercely protective” of him and his family.